SCARBOROUGH – Bertha Miller Sprague, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Bertha was born on March 2, 1932 in Portland and graduated from South Portland High School on June 14, 1950. Bertha’s lifetime work was in sales, and she was vice president for American Home Toy Parties. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the outdoors; hiking, swimming, fishing, camping and traveling. In addition, she was involved in the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge #193 and The Columbia Rebecca’s Lodge #46. Most importantly, she was the love of her husband’s life and will be until the end of time.

Bertha is predeceased by her parents Harold L. Miller and Dorothea Babb of South Portland; and four brothers, Robert Andrew, Louis Edward, Jonathan Oliver, and Lester Harold; as well as her only daughter, Margaret Ellen.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert whom she married on June 18, 1950.

She was loved by her son-in-law, Barry Sr.; many grandchildren Cathy, Barry Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Jay and his wife Stephanie and Bobbi; as well as great-grandchildren including Andrea, Robyn and her husband David, Kaylee, Ian, Dawson, Maggie and Isabelle.

A viewing will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland. Funeral services will be held in the spring.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book