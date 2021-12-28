Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Zoning Board City Hall

Tues. 1/4 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Wed. 1/5 10 a.m. Community Development Committee Housing Subcommittee City Hall

Wed. 1/5 2 p.m. Community Development Committee Agricultural Subcommittee City Hall

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. City Council City Hall

Fri. 1/7 1 p.m. Climate Action Commission City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 1/4 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 1/6 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 1/3 1 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Public Hearing

Tues. 1/4 4 p.m. Climate Resiliency Task Force Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed. 1/5 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed. 1/5 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/5 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room

Thur. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

