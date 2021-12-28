Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  1/3  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  City Hall

Tues.  1/4  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Wed.  1/5  10 a.m.  Community Development Committee Housing Subcommittee  City Hall

Wed.  1/5  2 p.m.  Community Development Committee Agricultural Subcommittee  City Hall

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Fri.  1/7  1 p.m.  Climate Action Commission  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  1/4  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  1/5  7 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  1/6  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  1/3  1 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee Public Hearing

Tues.  1/4  4 p.m.  Climate Resiliency Task Force Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed.  1/5  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed.  1/5  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/5  5 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  1/3  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

