Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  1/4  6 p.m.  School Committee  Chebeague Island School

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Select Board Workshop

Thur.  1/6  6 p.m.  Select Board Meeting

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  1/5  4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  1/5  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Fri.  1/7  8:30 a.m.  Town Council Work Plan Review

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  1/3  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  1/3  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

Tues.  1/4  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/6  (no time given)  Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  1/3  7 p.m.  Recycling Advisory Committee Public Hearing  Town Office

Tues.  1/4  7 p.m.  Select Board

Wed.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  1/3  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  1/3  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Tues.  1/4  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues.  1/4  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Wed.  1/5  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Thur.  1/6  5 p.m.  School Building Committee  TBD

Thur.  1/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

