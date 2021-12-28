Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 1/4 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop

Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Select Board Meeting

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 1/5 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Fri. 1/7 8:30 a.m. Town Council Work Plan Review

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 1/3 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 1/3 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/6 (no time given) Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Public Hearing Town Office

Tues. 1/4 7 p.m. Select Board

Wed. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 1/3 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Tues. 1/4 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues. 1/4 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room

Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room

Thur. 1/6 5 p.m. School Building Committee TBD

Thur. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: