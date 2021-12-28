Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 1/4 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop
Thur. 1/6 6 p.m. Select Board Meeting
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 1/5 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 1/5 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Fri. 1/7 8:30 a.m. Town Council Work Plan Review
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 1/3 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 1/3 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
Tues. 1/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/6 (no time given) Joint Workshop with North Yarmouth
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Public Hearing Town Office
Tues. 1/4 7 p.m. Select Board
Wed. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 1/3 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 1/3 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Tues. 1/4 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Tues. 1/4 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Wed. 1/5 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 1/6 5 p.m. School Building Committee TBD
Thur. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
