Francis J. Pagurko 1948 – 2021 ENGLEWOOD, Fla. -Francis J. Pagurko died Feb. 15, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Fla. Fran was born May 20, 1948, to parents Joseph A. Pagurko and Anna Gaydos Pagurko. He attended Pejepscot Grammar School, graduated from Brunswick High School and the University of Maine, Orono. After getting his degree Fran moved to Marblehead, Mass., where he was manager of Pizza Hut. Fran eventually returned to Maine, living in Harpswell. Fran obtained his Real Estate license, listing and selling real estate. It was in Harpswell that he met his soul mate, Sandra “Sandy” McKinnon. In 1990 Fran and Sandy moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., where he continued his career in real estate, then they moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. Fran is survived by his sisters Dorothy Fitzgerald and Irene (Richard) Ferrance of Lisbon Falls; 17 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Sandy’s sons John (Ann) Gwyn, Peter (Julia) Gwyn, Paul (Dana) Gwyn, William (Crystal) Gwyn; numerous Gwyn grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph, in 1976, his mother, Anna, in 1990; the love of his life, Sandra McKinnon in 2018; his sister, Ethel Marquis and brother-in-law, Peter Fitzgerald. Fran loved the ocean, boating and especially Englewood Beach where he and Sandy would sit and watch the waves. A memorial will be held in April 2022 at Englewood Beach, Fla.

