Roger Floyd Alexander 1945 – 2021 RICHMOND – Roger Floyd Alexander, 76, died on Dec. 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Roger was born in Cardiff, Wales on Feb. 13, 1945 the son of Floyd and Sarah (Hooper) Alexander. He was very proud to be an American. Roger arrived in the United States in 1984 and became a citizen in 1997. Roger worked in sales most of his life. He later founded Alexander Auction Company and Ye Olde English Fish and Chips. He enjoyed cooking, karaoke, poker, fishing, watching his grand kids, kitty cat, gardening, playing sports, and talking about his mates in Wales. Roger was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Gabalfa Community Center, Gunners Gabalfa in Wales. Roger was predeceased by his parents; and daughters Claire Louise and Lisa. He survived by his wife, Anne, of 51 years; sons Richard and wife Malayna of Florida, Ian and wife Karen of Richmond, Wayne and wife Kristy of Richmond; brothers Leonard, Collin, Malcolm, Gerald, sisters Janice, Trudy, Sallie, Gillian, Marianne, Shirley, all of Wales, brothers Floyd, Brian, Lloyd, Billy, Aubrey, sisters Gloria, and Marsha, all of the United States; his pride and joy grandkids Mariah, Kylee, Tasheka, Cole, Jaiden and Brady. Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. A reception immediately to follow at the American Legion Carding Machine Rd., Richmond. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357 In Roger’s memory donations may be made to CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

