George Marshall Johnson 1931 – 2021 BAILEY ISLAND – Captain George Marshall Johnson, USN, Ret. of Bailey Island, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the age of 90. George died peacefully with his children by his side. George was born in Brunswick on Feb. 16, 1931. He and his family lived on Bailey Island where George helped his dad in the summers catching lobsters, tuna fishing and sardining. He attended Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg. While at Fryeburg he played football, baseball and was also on the ski team. George loved the sea and it was only natural for him to attend the Maine Maritime Academy in Castine. After graduating from the Maine Maritime Academy, George joined the U.S. Navy. George would spend the next 30 years of his life sailing all over the world in service to his country. One of his proudest achievements in the Navy was commanding the USS Glennon (DD-840) from 1967-1969. Some of the admirals would place bets on George’s ship driving skills as he was an excellent parallel parker at the ship’s pier in Newport, R.I. After his ship command was over, George then went on to the Pentagon from 1969-1974 where he worked for the Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Zumwalt. In 1974 he was assigned to the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. He went on to become the Senior Naval Representative at the U.S. Army War College from 1975-1982. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1982. After George’s retirement from the U.S. Navy he would then spend the next 11 years, 1982-1993, working for Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor as the Director of Operations for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. It was there that George, along with his staff, designed and implemented the first satellite communications network with mapping systems for all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties to be used during disasters. George returned to Bailey Island in 1993. Bailey Island was his love. He enjoyed fishing for striped bass and mackerel, building bird houses and gardening. The Bailey Island Tuna Tournament was one of his favorite events. George also liked to hunt deer, ducks and pheasants. He passed his fishing and hunting knowledge on to his five sons who are avid outdoorsman. George was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; and by his parents Jesse and Edna Johnson. He is survived by his children George M. Johnson Jr., Scott M. Johnson, Mark D. Johnson and his wife Debbie, Steven D. Johnson and his wife Jane, Kenneth A. Johnson and wife Doreen; and 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at the Bailey Island Cemetery in the Spring of 2022 (date to be determined). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the Islands Community Church 2141 Harpswell Islands Rd. Bailey Island, ME 04003

