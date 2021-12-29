HARRISON – Linda L. Thompson, 77, of Harrison, died peacefully at her home on Dec. 24, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1944, in Bridgton, a daughter of Donald and Shirley (Seamon) Grover. She attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton High School in 1963.

On Aug. 17, 1963, she married, Paul E. Thompson and made their home locally as she worked in the local shoe shop and knitting mill.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, and member of the Norway Baptist Church.

She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Paul, of Harrison; daughters Pamela Garron and her husband, Justin of Naples, Heather Gendron and her husband, Robert of Manchester, N.H. and Cindy McLellan of Fryeburg; grandchildren James, Timothy and Paul Smith, Bobby and Karissa Gendron, Matthew and Markus McLellan; six great-grandchildren; two brothers.

A graveside service for Linda will be held in the spring at the Harrison Village Cemetery with time and date to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Gifts may be given in her memory to the

Norway Baptist Church,

12 Cottage St.,

Norway, ME 04268

