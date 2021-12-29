YORK – Mary Hale of Horn Road, returned to God on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Mary was born on Jan. 14, 1944 in Cambridge, Mass. to Ronald and Mary McCarthy Littleton. Mary will be remembered for her joy, faith, and devotion to her family and students.

She is survived by her brother, Jim Littleton; son, David Hale Jr. and wife Michelle, daughter, Anne Marie Rivers and husband Stephen, son, Christopher Hale, daughter, Maureen Soto and husband Luis; and her grandchildren Ciara Rose and Ethan Hale; Elizabeth, William, and Vanessa Rivers; Natalie and Brian Hale; Lucas, Gabriel, and Isabella Soto.

For a full obituary and funeral details please visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

