BIDDEFORD – Michael E. Nichols, 63, passed away at Gosnell Memorial House on Dec. 24, 2021 after a long illness with his mother by his side. Michael was a long-time resident of St. Andre’s Health Care Center in Biddeford.

He was born on August 28, 1958 in Portland, the son of Joseph and Myrtle Dyer Nichols. He was a resident of Westbrook and Gorham for many years. Michael worked at the L.L.Bean warehouse in Westbrook for 26 years and received many awards.

Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, he was an avid outdoors man – he loved hunting and fishing and his greatest pleasure was taking his children camping in northern Maine every summer. He also loved a great game of cribbage with his brother.

He was predeceased by his father in 1997; and his children’s mother, Nadeen Thorpe Nichols in November 2021.

He is survived by his son, Michael Nichols of Limerick, his daughter, Mindy Nichols of Concord, N.H.; his mother Myrtle Miller of Biddeford; and his brother, John Nichols of Westbrook.

A private family celebration will be held. He will be laid to rest with his grandparents at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco is respectfully handling the arrangements.

