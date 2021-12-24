Norma J. MacMahan 1949 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Norma J. MacMahan, 72, of Old Stage Road died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Bath on Nov. 10, 1949, a daughter of Edward E. and Ruby F. (Talbot) Williams. Norma was a cook at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath for over 20 years. She was well known around the area as “Mom”. She enjoyed Bingo, cards, going for rides, her dog, Muffin, and especially spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe MacMahan; three brothers, Steven “Denny” Talbot, Lester Earl Williams, and Edward Earl Williams Jr., four sisters, Barbara Page, Sharon James, Gracie Williams, and Patricia McDougal. She is survived by one son, Joe MacMahan of Phippsburg, two daughters, Marylou Hutchins, and her husband Brandon and Morgan Moores of Phippsburg; one brother, Charlie Williams of Bath, one sister, Patricia A. Williams of Bath; four grandchildren, Abbie, Shawn, Macie and Ava; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Phippsburg Sportsman Association 272 Main Rd., Phippsburg, ME 04562

