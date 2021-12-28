SCARBOROUGH – Frank W. Smith, 90, of Portland passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Dec. 26, 2021 following a brief illness. Frank was born in Old Town on May 9, 1931, to Arthur and Laura Smith. He graduated from Old Town High School in 1949, where he met and married the love of his life, Helen J. York.

In the early years of their marriage, Frank earned his bachelor’s degree in History and his master’s degree in Education from the University of Maine, while actively parenting their four children, working as a public school teacher and serving his country in Korea as a U.S. Army Officer. Frank was an innovative and respected administrator at the Waynflete School and several public elementary schools in the greater Portland area. He developed and implemented the Many Rivers Program at the former Hall Elementary School. Everyone who knew Frank knew how much he loved people, especially children, and how much he valued education and community.

In retirement, Frank volunteered his time teaching chess to children, offering rides and companionship to the elderly, and lending his attention and truck to all in need. He was an active member of his church, St. Luke’s Cathedral in Portland, an avid sports fan of all New England teams, and the beloved patriarch of his extended family.

Frank was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Laura, his stepfather Preston; and his sister, Peggy.

Frank is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen; their four children and their families, son Kendall (Patricia Long-Smith), of Watertown, Conn., daughter Lisa (Elicia Niemiec), of South Portland, son Andrew (Pamela) of Portland, daughter Rebecca (Charles Laber-Smith) of Rochester, N.H.; and his grandchildren Kaila, Helena, Caroline, Isabella and Tobias. Frank will be greatly missed by the many dear family and friends he held close.

A private celebration of his beautiful life will be held in the Bishop’s Garden of St. Luke’s Cathedral in summer 2022. His family wants to thank the altruistic, compassionate staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, as well as the Very Rev. Dr. Benjamin Shambaugh, and his wife, Sherrie.

Donations in Frank’s memory are welcomed and can be made to St. Luke’s Cathedral, or the charity of your choice.

