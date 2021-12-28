WESTBROOK – Bette Jane Bragdon, 84, died Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, at her home. She was born March 26, 1937, in Westbrook a daughter of Forest and Annie Collins.

Bette grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. She dedicated her career to the S.D. Warren Paper Company retiring from the research department. Bette loved staying active and was a member of the Westbrook Historical Society, Westbrook Garden Club, and St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Windham. She also loved bowing and going to the ocean, especially Pine Point. Bette loved time spent with her family and her afternoons on the back deck with her teacup.

In addition to her parents, Bette was predeceased by her loving husband, John Bragdon; and brother, Robert Knight.

She is survived by her companion, Tony Ragucci of Westbrook; sons Ronald Bragdon and his wife Michelle of Standish, and Jeffrey Bragdon of Westbrook; sisters Barbara Jordon of Windham and Shirley Letarte of Gorham; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday Dec. 30, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Bette’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

