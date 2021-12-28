Bernard G. Koehling Jr. 1935 – 2021 WISCASSET – Bernard G. Koehling Jr., 86, of Wiscasset, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Miles Campus in Damariscotta. He was born in Bath on April 16, 1935, the son of Bernard G. Koehling Sr. and Louisa (Snipe) Koehling. In 1954, he graduated from Wiscasset High School. He entered the National Guard and later married Betty Ann McLeod on August 3, 1956. In his early years, he was employed at Gunite, where he resurfaced pools, dams, and bridges, mainly out of state. Also, he was employed at Miller Construction in Bath. In his later years, he worked for Reed and Reed in Woolwich from which he retired. He took great pride in being a Master Carpenter. He was a member of the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed woodworking, barbecuing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Ann Koehling on Feb. 25, 2008. He is survived by two sons, Bernard G. Koehling III of Wiscasset and Charles Koehling and his wife Effie of Wiscasset, one daughter, Laurie Rector and her husband Ron of Albuquerque, N.M.; three sisters, Barbara L. Apt of Wiscasset, Jo Anne M. Brown and her husband Thomas R. of Wiscasset and Roberta J. Clark and her husband Robert of Topsham; three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

