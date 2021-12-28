DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Jack Hallowell passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 in Delray Beach, Fla. He was 44.

Jack was born in Portland on Jan. 29, 1977. Born and raised in Maine where he graduated from Sacopee Valley High School.

He attended Johnson Wales where he found a passion for cooking. He moved to Florida and lived there for over 20 years working as a Sous Chef in various establishments. On his free time he enjoyed scuba diving off the beaches of Florida.

He is survived by his father, Seth Hallowell, mother, Wendy Stebbins; brother, Keith Hallowell; his two nieces, Lilac and Mya Snowden-Hallowell; as well as many friends over the world who came to know and love him.

The family will have private services.

If you want to pay your respects please donate to your favorite charity in his name and hug and cherish your friends and family as well as one another.

