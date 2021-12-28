SACO – On Dec. 23, 2021, Richard E. Platt “Rick” unexpectedly passed from this world surrounded by his closest family. Born and raised in New Jersey to Helen and Stewart L. Platt, he was the youngest of four children. Rick came of age during the counterculture of the ’60s, attending Woodstock and developing a passion for music and technology. An expert in multiple professions, Rick worked for many years as a cross country truck driver, and then in internet technical support.

The loss of Rick’s sharp wit and sense of humor has been felt deeply, with countless clever observations and insights already missed. He was always most concerned with his family, retiring early to care for his wife, Joan. Known for his selfless ways and sense of humor, Rick was quick to crack a joke and offer help. He brought joy to thousands with his portrayal of Santa Claus, appearing for several years at the Old Orchard Beach tree lighting ceremony, and donning the red suit for countless family outings. Rick’s passions were eclectic, from attending Grateful Dead concerts across the country with his older brother Reilly, to nervously cheering on the Red Sox at Fenway Park with his son Stewart. He played acoustic and electric guitar, “jamming” out with friends. He started an “internet cafe” with Joan in the early days of the internet, and was a consistent source of technical support for his family.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan; and his son, Nicholas.

He is survived by his son, Stewart Platt, daughter-in-law, Hannah Brzycki; brother, Reilly Platt, sisters Linda Babbitt and Marie Graf’ and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Come the spring, a memorial for Richard will be held at a private location.

Come the spring, a memorial for Richard will be held at a private location.

