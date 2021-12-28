Thomas J. Mallon Sr. 1930 – 2021 LEWISTON – Tom Mallon, 91, of Chamberlain Avenue, peacefully passed away on Dec. 22, 2021 at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 7, 1930, the son of the late Thomas and Marie (Stuhl) Mallon. Tom was educated at local Catholic schools and began his working career in accounting at Victor Dye Works in Philadelphia. In 1961 he moved to California and married Marie Dumphex at the old San Gabriel Mission. They made their home in Whittier, Calif. for the next 10 years, during which time they were blessed with two wonderful children, Thomas and Theresa. While in California, Tom was employed by the Germain-Moore Machinery Co. In 1970, the family moved to Maine and happily settled in Brunswick. Tom worked in the business office of Bowdoin College. In the late ’70s, Marie established Tontine Fine Candles. Tom was always pleased and proud to be known in town as “the candy lady’s husband”. Tom retired from Bowdoin College in 1992. He was a faithful and devoted member of St. Charles Church-All Saints Parish. He loved to serve Mass and participated in many funeral services over the years. He served as a Eucharistic Minister at Mass and spent many hours visiting the sick. Tom also helped with the Sunday collection at Mass. Tom was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie in 2012. He is survived by his children Thomas Jr. and his wife, Kim of Monument, Colo. and daughter, Theresa of Longmont, Colo. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Church-All Saints Parish at a later date in the spring. A reception will follow the Mass in the Parish Hall. Burial will take place at Growstown Cemetery on Church Road. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to St. John’s School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

