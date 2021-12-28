LAS VEGAS – Lilliemae Evangeline (Van) Myers Berry, a Maine resident from 1974 to 2007, passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2021 with her daughter, Rhonda, at her side.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1935 to Thelma (Barnes) Myers and James I. Myers in Morven, N.C. She graduated high school in 1952 and attended Virginia Union University and Barber-Scotia College. She spent her summers in New York City and that is where she met her future husband, William “Bill” Berry Jr. They married on June 19, 1955.

They had five children, two sons and three daughters while living in Delaware, New Jersey, New Foundland, Maine, Oklahoma, Bermuda, and Portugal. She was an excellent USAF spouse and substitute teacher at the various bases they were stationed.

The family came to Portland after Bill’s retirement from USAF in June 1978. Van and Bill divorced in 1981. Van worked for Public Cable/Time Warner Cable of Maine for 27 1/2 years, retiring in December 2005. She was the President of NAACP’s chapter in Portland from 1988 to 1990. She was also very active with NOW. Van performed with Portland Players in their productions of “Show Boat”, “Little Foxes”, and “The Wiz.” She moved to Las Vegas in December 2006. She enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and plays and spending time with loved ones.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Rosalyn Ellerbe; her son, Eric Berry; her grandson, Kareem Berry; and great-granddaughter, Marissa Berry.

She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and loved ones known as “framily.”

Arrangements being handled by Affordable Cremation and Burial Services. http://www.affordablecbs.com/obituary/lilliemae-berry

A Celebration of Life will be planned in 2022 during Rhonda’s next trip to Maine.

