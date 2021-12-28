HOLLISTON, Mass. – Richard B. Tyler, 75, of Holliston, Mass., passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Born in North Conway, N.H., he was the son of the late Jacqueline (Toll) and Arthur Tyler. He was the husband of 53 years to Linda (Johnson) Tyler.

Richard was a 1964 graduate of Sanford HighSchool in Sanford and went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore. He worked as an auditor for the U.S. Government and was an avid sports fan.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children, Barry Tyler and his partner, Sue Giantonio; and Christine Tyler and her husband, Joji Suzuki and their children, Ryan and Cody of Arlington, Mass. He also leaves behind his sister, Sharon Blanchard of Lebanon.

Arrangements are being held privately and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, http://www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

