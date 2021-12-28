HOLLIS CENTER – Larry “Tonto”, 59, of Pleasant Hill Road passed away unexpectedly Thursday Dec. 23, 2021 in Hollis. He was born Jan. 5, 1962 in Portland, the son of Edward and Kathleen Seavey McNerney. Larry attended Bonny Eagle High School and later received his CDL license. Larry drove tanker truck for over 35 years for companies that included Pit Stop Fuel, Lamprons, Gulf and most recently for Irving Oil Company in South Portland. Larry will be remembered for being a character, his strong work ethic, quick wit and sarcasm. He had the ability to talk to just about anyone and knew all the roads in the State of Maine. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and because of his work ethic it allowed Mary to be a stay at home Mimi and take care of their grandchildren. Larry also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his buddies. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary McNerney, of Hollis; his mother, Kathleen McNerney of Portland; a son, Joseph McNerney of Windham, three daughters, Nicole McNerney of Windham, Hope McNerney of Sebago Lake, and Brianna Greene of Hollis; two brothers, Edward “Ted” McNerney of Portland and wife Laurie and Ken McNerney of New Gloucester, a sister, Terri Ann Ricker of New Mexico; and four grandchildren, Hailee, Bethani, Aubree and Allison. Visiting hours are to be held Wednesday Dec. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills). A 4 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. A reception to follow at Skip’s, 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton.

