Roy Slocum 1942 – 2021 PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Roy Slocum, 79, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021 at his home in Florida with Jenene, his wife of 58 years by his side. He was born on July 20, 1942 in Pittsford, N.Y. Roy graduated from Logan Chiropractic College in 1966 and practiced in Lima, N.Y. until 1969. He and his family then moved to Topsham where he opened his first practice, and then he and Jenene settled in Harpswell to raise their children. He opened Slocum Chiropractic and spent the next 30 years as a chiropractor in Brunswick. Lovingly referred to as ‘Doc’ in Maine, and ‘Superman’ in Florida, Roy’s jokes and outgoing personality will be missed by all of those who were lucky enough to know him, and especially by his family. He is survived by his wife; five children; and 18 grandchildren.

Guest Book