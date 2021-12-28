SCARBOROUGH — Kathleen Jordan and Joseph “AJ” Dukette of Scarborough were married on Oct. 30, 2021, at the Westin Portland Harborview in Portland.

Kathleen’s brother, Connor Jordan, an ordained minister, officiated.

Kathleen was born and raised in Damascus, Maryland. She attended Towson University, and then went on to begin her television broadcasting career. She’s currently the weekday morning news anchor at Channel 8 WMTW.

Joseph was raised in Concord, New Hampshire, where he began his broadcasting career. His 20 years as a radio personality included five years at 94.9 WHOM, as host of “AJ in the Morning.” Last year, he began his current career as a professional voice actor.

Kathleen and Joseph met at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, while co-hosting a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. He proposed marriage to her at Hadlock Field, in front of thousands of spectators at a Portland Sea Dogs game.

Attendees at the ceremony and reception included Kathleen’s parents, Beth Jordan and Michael Jordan, Joseph’s daughters, Ariana and Evalina, along with several of their closest friends and family members.

Kathleen and Joseph have lived in Scarborough since 2019.

