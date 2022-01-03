‘Palm Springs 2021’

Exhibits/Galleries

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

“Louise Bourne: All This at Once,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, Falmouth, through Jan. 29.

“Through the Lens: Midcoast Maine,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Jan. 8.

Friday 1/7

“Inventory,” exhibit opening of photographic works by The Bakery Photo Collective membership, 5-8 p.m., Speedwell Porjects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

Saturday 1/8

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 and 11 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10/$15 day of.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9, victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

Friday 1/7

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland.

Port Gorges, 7 p.m. with special guests Lake Over Fire and Rexy Dinosaur, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 1/8

Palaver Strings’ Painted Dreams, 3 and 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

“An Epiphany Celebration,” 7 p.m., Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High St., Portland. The ChoralArt Camerata celebrates 50th anniversary season. $25.

An Evening with Jud Caswell, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick UU Church for Concerts for a Cause series, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $10-$15, ticketstripe.com.

Future Classic, 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$29.50, auramaine.com.

Sunday 1/9

“An Epiphany Celebration,” 2:30 p.m., Williston-Immanuel United Church, 156 High St., Portland. $25, choralart.org/epiphany.

“Folk Songs,” 4 p.m., 240 Strings presents Portland Piano Trio, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland.

Monday 1/10

Albert Lee and Band, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35-$50.

Monday of the Minds – A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Wednesday 1/12

Acoustic open mic, 7-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St, Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Thursday 1/13

Irish Night at the Portland Eagles, 6:30 p.m., Portland Eagles, 184 St John St., Portland. Open to the public; sign in at the bar. bandsintown.com.

Jill Sobule w/ Emma Ivy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 1/15

Hello Newman, 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Isabel Stover Quintet, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com.

Loudon Wainwright III, 8 p.m., Mr. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $45-$55, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Harry Townsend’s Last Stand,” Jan. 12-Feb. 6, Good Theatre at St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, 835-0895.

“The Judy Garland Story: You Made Me Love You,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-22, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Cabaret-style one-woman show, $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Night Court,” Jan. 14-16, contemporary ballet by Resurgence Dance Company at Chocolate Church Annex, Bath, chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com.

Saturday 1/8

Play Me A Story: January Series 2022, 10:30 a.m., Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $8-$15, portlandstage.org.

LOLS: An Evening of Local Comedy, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10-$12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Monday 1/10

Belly Dancing with Josephina Gasca, 6 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Thursday 1/13

Jeff Dunham, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $47.50, crossinsurancecenter.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: