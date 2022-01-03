On Thursday Oct. 7, 2021 Joy Lynne Colby of Kennebunk, loving mother and grandmother of two, passed away at the age of 67 in Portland, after a brief illness. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Bronzetti of Augusta, and two grandchildren; James Bronzetti and Ava Williams, also of Augusta.

Joy Lynne was born on Dec. 2, 1953 in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Francis and Beryl (Joy) Oswell. A graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1971, she went on to study theology and church planting at Stevens School of the Bible in South Berwick. In 1975, Joy traveled to India to serve as a missionary and did so for two years.

Joy loved India more than any other place she resided. Joy also attended Rancho Santiago College in Anaheim, California. graduating in 1990 with a degree in computer programming. She was employed by Dunn and Bradstreet in Southern California where Joy flourished as telecommunications specialist, earning awards such as “Rookie of the Year” and “Most Conscientious.” She absolutely loved her career there. Upon relocating back to Maine, Joy gained employment at the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles for 16 years, where she gained many lifelong friendships, often becoming extended family to her and Christina.

Joy was known for her jovial and bright spirit, often earning the nickname “Joyful” anywhere she spent time. She had a passion for missions work and supported missionaries living abroad. Joy also loved to read, write and give her time to the benefit of others., She was known for her generous heart, her kindness, humor and her radiant smile.

She is sorely missed by everyone of us who knew and loved her. She has finished her race; and has entered into her endless life of Peace in Heaven.

A memorial service for Joy will be held Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at Kennebunk Baptist Church, located 77 Main St., Kennebunk. Masks will be required.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: