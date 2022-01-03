Tina Allen passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, and the Heavenly Choir gained another star! Tina was born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Biddeford, the daughter of Robert Campbell and Ruth Leach Campbell. Tina was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Tina graduated from the University of Southern Maine at Gorham where she studied theater and music.

Tina met the love of her life, Larry (Flash) Allen, who also was a fellow music and theater student, at the university. They were married in 1972. Tina and Flash were locally renowned partner musicians playing music since 1970 and heading up a successful band with Larry accompanying Tina on the piano and harmonizing.

Tina was a powerful and exceptional woman who loved all and accepted all. She was a perpetual, positive presence in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of family, friends, co-workers and strangers alike. In addition to her professional presence on bandstands throughout Maine, she and Flash were hired by appreciative clients to travel as far as Minnesota, New York City and Florida to play their music at requested events many times over during their 52-year career as professional musicians.

Her musical talent included pop-rock, jazz, theater and show tunes. It was said of Tina that “she did Janice Joplin, better than Janice Joplin!”

Stone Flute was her first band formed with her future husband Flash and they played non-stop from the summer of 1970 through 1971. From then, the talented duo were a part of many bands to include Tempest, Aisha, Universe and Shadow Play.

Tina sang for special occasions, weddings, funerals, dances, and theater productions, including: “Gynt,” “Grania,” “Gypsy,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Chicago,” three different productions of “Jaques Brel,” “Sweet Charity,” “Nunsense,” “Sideshow” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Tina and Flash also gave generously of their time and talent to the enjoyment of many nursing home residents in southern Maine. The family has speculated that over Tina’s long, illustrious career behind a microphone that a million ears were privileged and blessed to hear her sweet, but powerful voice.

On top of her love for singing and performing, Tina served her community as a hospice volunteer in the 1970s and 1980s and as a volunteer at Reiche School and King Middle School in Portland during her three sons’ education. For 15 years of her career she worked nights as an emergency room representative at Maine Medical Center while maintaining her musical career.

Tina was the embodiment of love, acceptance and inclusion which has resulted in the hundreds of tributes and memories shared in her honor. Every day Tina thought of other’s needs before her own and she was the first to celebrate our triumphs and milestones. She never passed up a chance to celebrate a special occasion, especially birthdays and Christmas. The pure delight of being in her presence will be forever cherished by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. More than anything, Tina is remarked by all as a powerful and exceptional woman who was a positive presence in their life. Her profound love for life and people will forever guide her family and friends.

Tina is survived by her husband Larry “Flash” Allen; son, Daemian Allen and Tara Olsen Allen; son, Micah Allen and Mari Devitte; son, Shannon Allen and Caryn Linson; two grandchildren, Samuel Allen and Baby Allen who is due in June of 2022; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews and her sister Margaret Provencher. Tina was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Cliff Campbell (Betty) and Robert “Rocky” Campbell (Dot).

Visiting hours with the family will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5 5 to 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held Friday evening Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, UCC, 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Interment will take place at a later date.

Tina requested that any memorial donations may be made to the following organizations:

Theater Scholarship and/or Music Talent Scholarship, University of Southern Maine Foundation, P.O. Box 9300, Portland, ME 04104-9300 or Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation, 8 Sundance Lane, Newry, ME 04261.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tina’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

