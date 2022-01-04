Beverly Ellen Bowie 1938 – 2021 FREEPORT – BeverlyEllen Bowie, 83, of Wardtown Road, passed peacefully at her home after a long illness Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, with family by her side. She was born on June 27, 1938, in Brunswick, daughter of Charlotte and Clayton Cass. She attended Freeport High School. Beverly is predeceased by her first husband, Arnold Bowie, Sr. They were married April 21, 1956 and lived in Freeport. Their surviving children are Lori (Abe) Curtis of Durham, Susan Bowie Phelan of North Carolina, Arnold (Michele) Bowie Jr. of Winslow, Janet Bowie of Waterville, and Chip (Dorothy) Bowie of Topsham. During these years, Beverly enjoyed working at K-Mart, Gaudette’s Flower Shop, buying and selling antiquities, and oil painting lovely pictures. Beverly later married Roland Bowie, Sr. and continued to live in Freeport where she enjoyed countless hours in her flower gardens, attracting and watching many kinds of birds, crafting beautiful items of all kinds, and cooking and baking delicious meals. She and Roland also loved traveling, and their beloved dachshund Winnie. Her surviving stepchildren are Cheryl (Gary) Spiller of Poland, Roland Jr. (Beth) Bowie of Mechanic Falls, Cindy (Delroy) Cass of Durham, and Diane (Keith) Bickford of Mechanic Falls. Beverly was predeceased by her brothers Frank Bennett, Leslie Cass, and Wesley Cass. She is survived by a brother, Fred Cass of Freeport; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2022. Beverly’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all staff from hospice for the loving care and support given during this time. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Beverly’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

