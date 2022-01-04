BEDFORD, N.H. – Sue Dobson Mason, 75, of Bedford, N.H. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 3, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Donald Dean Dobson and Mildred Gaenell (Stokes) Dobson.

In 1964 Sue graduated from High School in Westport, Conn. and returned to her “Home Among the Hills” at West Virginia Wesleyan College to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1969. While at Wesleyan, she met John Sidney Mason of Pepperell, Mass. when his physics experiment went awry – raining plaster into Sue’s chemistry experiment on the floor below. In true Sue-fashion, after going upstairs to express her displeasure, she took John to dinner for their first date, and even picked up the tab! After a relatively short courtship, Sue and John married on June 8, 1968.

Following graduation, she worked as a nurse at many Merrimack Valley Hospitals – ending her long nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Portland. Sue enjoyed spending time sailing up and down the east coast with John.

Sue became an expert quilter and made close friends in her quilting group. Sue also loved to travel. She traveled with her sister to quilt shows in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, John Mason; her son, Donald Mason, her daughter Marybeth Mason Samoisette and her husband Kenneth; five grandchildren, Noelia and Helena Mason and Sydney, Nathaniel and Alex Samoisette; her three siblings, Scott Dobson, Beth Dobson and her husband Paul Driscoll, and Eric Dobson and his wife Dawn; nieces and nephews, Elaine, Robert, Katherine, Travis and Felyse.

A private celebration of life will be celebrated by Sue's family in the spring when the weather is nice and the flowers are in bloom.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to a charity of your choice, or practice a random act of kindness in her name.

