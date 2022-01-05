SCARBOROUGH – Kevin M. Little, 63, of South Portland, was born on August 29, 1958 and passed away on Dec 19, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was loved by so many. A man with a humble heart and soul. A lover of family, and a fighter for his friends. The world has lost one of its greatest riches.

Kevin was a baker, by trade, and worked for Stinson’s bakery, Uncle Andy’s and the Cookie Jar. For Kevin, baking wasn’t just a job, it was a passion. He loved making all kinds of sorted pies on the holidays for his family. His cooking skills where as wonderful as his baking. Only complimenting one another. The final ingredient! The open door to anyone who needed a family meal on the holidays, or anytime!

He also had a career working as a mover. Working for Hodges and Best movers, he worked hard and took pride in doing things right.

For us, the ones he loved like his own; his nieces and nephews: Angel Hamilton, Adam Hamilton, Shawn Hamilton, Christina Jipson, Stephen Hamilton. Thank you for caring for us. Riding his bicycle through snowstorms to bring us food when we were little. The open door policy or his last dollar for those he loved. He adored his great-nieces and nephews with the same love, commitment and devotion.

He loved all the little moments with his extended family as well. Sonya Moore, Jack Eichhorn, Bill and Jean Palanza, and Phil Bouchard. I know he will be sadly missed for us all.

Kevin lived by the two simple words of the late John Hannigan; “Keep Smiling”

He did just that until he was reunited with those he loved and missed so dearly. His mother, Margaret Little; sister, Brenda Eichhorn, and brother, Gregory Little .

He will be forever missed by those with grateful hearts.

