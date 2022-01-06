Volunteers needed to fill town vacancies

Town Clerk John Myers announced the Select Board is looking for residents to serve on the following boards and committees: Board of Appeals, Saco River Cable Committee, Bonny Eagle Park, Carroll Park and the Ancient Cemetery Committee.

Those interested in any of these positions should send a letter of interest by Jan. 26 to the Board of Selectmen, Town of Buxton, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093-6532.

TV tech wanted

Buxton is also seeking an audio-visual technician to televise and broadcast evening municipal meetings through Saco River Community TV. The meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays and Tuesdays from February through April, or as needed, as well as some Wednesdays.

All meetings start at 7 p.m., with the exception of budget meetings on Tuesdays, which start at 6 p.m. The job will consist of four to 20 hours a month at a rate of $13.97 per hour.

Applicants must be responsible, punctual and at least 16 years of age.

The application form can be found at buxton.me.us/home/news/part-time-job-opening and must be returned to Town of Buxton, attn: Krystal Dyer, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093. For more information or questions, call Kimberly Beam at 929-5191.

50 years ago

An advertisement in the American Journal on Jan. 12, 1972, said Jack Reynolds & Son Sportscenter on Waterman Road in Groveville (Buxton) was offering a clearance sale on snowmobiles and a free snowmobile suit with every purchase.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: