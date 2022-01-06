Town employee retires after more than a quarter century

The town wished Larry Irish a happy retirement last week after 28 years with the Public Works Department.

Irish began working for Gorham in 1991.

“His experience and talent are unmatched. We will miss his face around the building, but wish him the best in all he plans to do with his free time,” a Dec. 28 posting on the town’s website said.

Library has unique offerings

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., is now allowing cardholders to borrow a telescope or a metal detector for up to a week.

Jennifer and Alexander Klein donated the telescope.

Those who want to borrow the metal detector need to supply a 9-volt battery.

For more information, call the library at 222-1190.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 12, 1972, that the Gorham Women’s Club was to meet in the home of Mrs. Allison Edwards. Foreign exchange student Patti Palma was to speak.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 30 that the U.S. public debt was $29,494,802,867,965.60.

