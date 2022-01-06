YARMOUTH – Darrell W. Blackstone, 52, of Yarmouth, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy at the Brentwood Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born in Brunswick on Nov. 25, 1969 and raised in Freeport where he enjoyed all outdoor activities including four-wheeling and gardening. He was a huge fan of all New England sports teams. He also had a huge spot in his heart for all animals.

Before Darrell became sick, he worked at several local restaurants as a short order cook, he was a clam digger and he owned his own house painting business.

For the last eight years, he has resided at Brentwood Rehabilitation Center in Yarmouth where he made friends with many of the residents and staff. He will be leaving a large hole in the lives of his family and friends.

He is survived by his three sons, Christian O’Connell and his partner, Caroline Rowell of Lisbon, Nicholas O’Connell and his partner, Kaley Eaton of Yarmouth and Cyle Gilpatrick of Bath. He also leaves his parents Robert and Sheila Blackstone of Freeport; his sister, Brenda Blackstone and her spouse Peter Knowles of Charlotte, his brother, Allen Blackstone and his spouse Bridget of Windham, brother-in-law, Craig Lenfestey of Gardiner; and many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service in the spring in Pownal.

