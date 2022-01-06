WINDHAM – Marvin W. Ewing, 86, of Windham, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Petersburg, Fla. to parents Leroy and Melinda Ewing.

Marvin was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as Commissioner of Unemployment Insurance and was the Director of the Bureau of Labor for the State of Maine. He was President of SD Warren’s local 1069 and Vice President of Maine AFL and CIO.

He was survived by his wife, Dorothy Ewing; their children, Cheryl Ewing, Karen, and her husband Darren Clough, and Lawrence T. Ewing; and his grandchildren Sydney and Brady Clough.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 76 State St., Gorham. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at William’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 274 Terrace Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Burial will be private in the spring. To read a full obituary, express condolences or to participate in Marvin’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

