Evelyn R. Leeman 1935 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Evelyn R. Leeman, 86, of Brunswick, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021 at Dionne Commons in Brunswick. She enjoyed meal times with the friends she made there. She always appreciated the excellent care and attention the staff provided. Evelyn was born in Brunswick on Nov. 20, 1935 to Clyde E. Pinkham and Pauline Moore. She was a devout Christian and loved her family deeply. She loved to travel and in her later years she walked everywhere. She loved shopping and eating at local restaurants, often saving leftovers for a midnight snack. Everyone was drawn to her loving smile and affection. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Alton B. Leeman Jr.; her son, Bradford E. Leeman; her sister, Audrey M. Munsey and her brother, Leroy “Buddy” E. Pinkham. She is survived by her son, Alton III, his wife Mary and their daughters Hannah and Lauren; her daughter, Brenda Lee, her husband Dan and their daughter Lydia; her sister Elizabeth “Lizzy” W. Gaudreau; as well as many other family and friends. A private burial was held at the Bailey Island Cemetery on Dec. 21, 2021. A graveside memorial will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Willing Helpers Inc. (attn: Inez Dudley) P.O. Box 233 2141 Harpswell Islands Rd. Bailey Island, ME 04003

