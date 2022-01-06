BUXTON – William J. Huff, 70, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Yarmouth on Nov. 4, 1951, a son of the late Kenneth and Ellen (Flanders) Huff.

He attended school in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. William proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Throughout his working years, he owned and operated his own long haul trucking business and was active in the Truckers Union.

William enjoyed working on trucks and on computers, motorcycling, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending church at the former Church of the Nazarene in Yarmouth. He was very musical and excelled at playing the guitar, drums and bass.

He was previously married to Linda Hilton Huff and Sandra Oliver Huff.

He is survived by his children Elizabeth Huff, Billy Huff, Heather Huff, Shay Huff, James Huff, Riley Huff, and Scott Huff; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis in the spring.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book