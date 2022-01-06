Francis C. Beaton Sr. 1959 – 2021 BATH – Francis C. Beaton Sr., of Bath, formerly of Abington, Mass., passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, after a short illness, with family members at his side. Francis is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Beaton, wife of the late Angus R. Beaton Sr. of Massachusetts; his children Amy Judge and her partner James Mann of Gray, Francis C. Beaton Jr., Jaclyn Quinn, wife of the late Niles Quinn and Jonathan Beaton of Bath. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren James Aiden Mann and Delilah Quinn. Francis was predeceased by his bothers Robert F. and Sean T. Beaton and is survived by his brothers and sisters Angus R. Beaton, Jr., and his wife Anne of Massachusetts, Debora Beaton, wife of the late Robert Beaton of Massachusetts, Mark Beaton and his wife Diane of Massachusetts, Brian Beaton and Jil Donovan of New Hampshire, Susan Trawinski wife of the late George Trawinski of Massachusetts, Cathleen Grover and her husband Frederick of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Zaleski and her husband Robert of Massachusetts, Christopher Beaton and his wife Sharon of Florida. In additional to his children and siblings Francis leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews; a large extended family, and friends. Fran’s family wishes to thank Nancy Lucas for her loving and continued support. The family will be holding a service to honor Francis’s life in the future.

Guest Book