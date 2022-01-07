Robert “Bob” Whitney 1933 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Robert “Bob” Whitney, 88, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 at MidCoast Hospital. He was born on Oct. 23, 1933, a son of the late Harry and Minny Whitney, where Bob grew up on a potato farm in Chester. Bob worked at a paper mill in Lincoln, before owning and operating a trucking company in the 1970s. Bob then successfully started a home construction company and continued operating it until his retirement in 2008. Bob was a member of the Home Builders Association as well as a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick. Bob enjoyed playing baseball. In his younger years, he and his brothers played for a town team in Chester. He was also an avid follower of the Boston Red Sox. Bob and his wife Fay Langlois Wagner were married in 1970 and together they spent many wonderful years together. They enjoyed their winter home in Gold Canyon, Ariz. Together they were all over the U.S., Canada and Europe. Bob is survived by his wife Faye; his children Richard Whitney and Julie Fullerton whom he was a caring and loving father. He is also survived by his brother, Harlan of Chester; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net. Memorial donation may be made in Bob’s memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

