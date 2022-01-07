SACO – Brian Marsh passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021, at his home. He was a man of many talents and interests-computer programmer, outdoorsman, independent thinker, musician, and a very funny guy.

Born on May 7, 1954 in Portland to Regina and Frank Marsh, the third of five children, Brian attended Deering High School and the University of Southern Maine, earning a B.S. degree in computer science. Professionally, he was a computer programmer working in banking and advertising. He retired as a senior programmer in 2020.

When he wasn’t immersed in some computer programming challenge, Brian was passionate about many things. He loved the outdoors, particularly biking, hiking, camping and tennis. Acadia was his favorite place on the planet. Though he was a minimalist in terms of most possessions, he had a weakness for kitchen gadgets and camping gear. His approach to the culinary arts was pragmatic. His favorite cookbook was A Man, A Can, and A Microwave.

His taste in music was eclectic and inspired him to learn to play acoustic guitar and harmonica. He also had a favorite word-“entropy”- that for him explained all of life’s mysteries, from a failed omelet to Covid 19. In short, Brian was deeply principled and philosophical, a much loved man, soft spoken, self deprecating, non-judgmental with a kind and generous heart and a razor sharp wit.

Brian was predeceased by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Nina Marsh.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Morrill; his siblings Priscilla Vandermast, Susan Marsh, Jim Marsh, and Tim Marsh (Amy); his nieces and nephew, Sarah Vandermast (Jeff Hovermill), Will Vandermast (Diana), Katie Vandermast (partner Nick Gainer), Abigail Marsh, and Emily Marsh; grandnephews Eamon, Lenny, Viggo and grandniece, Elsa.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig and Pate, Saco. No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider donating to the Friends of Acadia-

tribute gifts.

Guest Book