It’s ‘snow’ nice to hike with goats

Ten Apple Farm at 241 Yarmouth Road is offering two-hour snowshoe or hiking adventures with goats at 1 p.m. Saturdays this month and 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

According to the farm’s website, the winter hike is a 1-mile loop through the woods on lightly groomed trails, but there is some steep terrain. Children 4 and under must be carried; children 5-6 should plan to hold an adult’s hand during the hike.

“Along the way, we’ll talk about the wide variety of things goats are used for, including dairy, fiber, land management, as pack animals, and you’ll learn a thing or two about raising and caring for goats,” the website says.

After the hike, visitors may sample some fresh goat milk and cookies.

The cost is $15 per adult, $10 for teens and seniors, $5 for kids ages 5-12. A small number of snowshoes are available for a nominal fee. Tickets and COVID guidelines are on the website at tenapplefarm.com or call 657-7880.

Career development classes

Starting Jan. 18, Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education will offer a Maine College and Career Access College Prep Reading and Writing online class, which will focus on getting students reading and writing abilities to the collegiate level as measured by the ACCUPLACER post-secondary placement exam.

Business and skills training, health care training, workforce training and college transitions will also be available, along with a high school completion course during the winter session.

“The 21st century technology skills that we all tried to learn have now become necessary to function in a socially distant world,” said Stephanie Haskins, director of Adult Education. “Some of the highlights of the Adult Education program is its ability to offer more programming remotely, both academic and enrichment.

“If you are looking for a career change, a new direction or additional training for your current position, please give them a call. They will help you decide your next steps and help find training opportunities.”

In other offerings, Barre Bootcamp is a low-impact workout that will produce a big burn. Barre combines elements of strength training, pilates/yoga and dance. Small movements and many reps will help sculpt and tone muscles you didn’t even know you had. This class is offered virtually through Zoom. Equipment that will be used include a chair or a countertop.

Classes in health and wellness, literacy, personal enrichment, arts and crafts, cooking, driving safety, music and dance are available as well.

Haskins invites anyone who has a craft or special talent they would like to share to feel free to reach out to her office. Office hours at 10 Libby Hill Road are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Fridays by appointment only.

Call 657-9612 for more information or see gray.maineadulted.org to view a brochure.

Winter recreation programs

Gray-New Gloucester Rec is offering the following programs this winter: gymnastics, ages 2-6; pickleball, Tuesdays and Thursdays; Red Cross Babysitting Course, Jan. 14; open gym for different ages; Winter Walkers, daily; Men’s Pickup Basketball, Wednesdays, Newbegin Gym; Coffee Club, Tuesdays; Adult Self Defense, Saturdays. An ice rink has been started, now it’s up to Mother Nature. For more, see gngrec.com.

Libby Hills Trail conditions

It’s a challenge to post current trail conditions at Libby Hill Trails, located at 50 Libby Hill Road, and help is being requested to post trail conditions on its Facebook page at facebook.com/libbyhilltrails. The post will be at the top of the page during ski season. If you experienced a change in the trail conditions, leave a comment reporting the conditions you found to help groomers and future skiers. More at libbyhill.org.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: