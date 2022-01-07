Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar is now open in Brunswick, with a menu that features waffles and pancakes with many different toppings, a large variety of benedicts and other classic favorites, plus favorite brunch cocktails like bloody marys, mimosas and Bellinis, and non-alcoholic beverages as well. Located at 212 Maine St. in the former home of Bench and Benchwarmers, Flip is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check the website at flipbrunchbar.com for the days it is open, since they may vary.

Oyster Flight Club

The Freeport Oyster Bar in the Freeport Historical Society courtyard has announced its Oyster Flight Club, with privileges that include half-price on the first flight of six oysters at each visit, members-only events and a limited edition truckers hat. Oysters from Madeline Point, Spartan Sea Farms and the Maine Family Seafarm Cooperative are featured. Wine and beer are available to complement the flights. The annual fee to join is $100; see freeportoysterbar.com.

Cheese, please

A Cheese Making and Dairy Tour will be offered from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Pineland Farms’ Education Barn, Valley Farm Road, New Gloucester. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required at pinelandfarms.org. The tour is open to ages 14 and above.

Cook for a cause

Oasis Free Clinics in Brunswick is again offering virtual cooking classes to raise funds for its programs for no-cost primary and dental care to uninsured members of the community. Award-winning Chef Sam Hayward will cook a risotto of Maine grains and winter seafood at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. On Feb. 12, Christine Burns Rudalevige will feature a complete winter menu. Nikaline Iacono will teach a shaken cocktails class on March 12. Each class is $75 and requires advance reservations at cookingwithoasis.org. 721-9277.

New beer releases

Maine Beer Company in Freeport announced the following new releases:

• Jan. 10 – Second Dinner bottles and draft

• Jan. 11 – Wolfe’s Neck bottles

• Jan. 14 – Black Barn Program Baltic Porter bottles and draft

• Jan. 21 – Black Barn Program No. 29 IPA bottles and draft

• Jan. 27 – Little Whaleboat bottles and draft

