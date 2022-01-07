CHIEFS (11-5) at BRONCOS (7-9), 4:25 p.m. SATURDAY (ABC)
Spread: Chiefs by 10
Outlook: The first of two Saturday games finds Kansas City able to secure the No. 1 AFC seed by winning – if Titans then lose at Houston on Sunday. Denver is starting lousy Drew Lock again and is on 1-8 skid within division, including 22-9 loss to Chiefs in Week 13.
Prediction: Chiefs 24-16
COWBOYS (11-5) at EAGLES (9-7), 8:15 p.m. SATURDAY (ABC)
Spread: Cowboys by 7
Outlook: Dallas has won NFC East and Philly has locked up wild-card spot, so the stakes are low. Jerry Jones says Cowboy starters will play (but how much?), while the Eagles could rest Jalen Hurts (ankle) and have been hit hard this week by COVID-19 designations. I still like the Eagles plus a touchdown in the home nest.
Prediction: Cowboys 23-20
