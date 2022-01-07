Renald (Ray) Aimé Paradis of Palm Bay, Florida, and Chatham, Massachusetts, passed away quietly at home on Dec. 27 with family at his side.

Survived by his son Marc and his wife Geri of Simsbury, Connecticut, daughter Anne and her wife Maryjane Canavan of Sunderland, Massachusetts, daughter Claire and her husband David Wurmfeld of Palm Bay, Florida, daughter Lise and her husband Dale Gosnell of Juneau, Alaska, and daughter Julie of Westhampton, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Jessie and Zoe Paradis-Stern, Derek and Leigh Paradis and Michael Tremarche, brother Ralph, sisters-in-law Jacqueline Domingue and Carmela Paradis and numerous nieces and nephews. His wife Anita, his brothers Oscar, George and Leo, his sisters Sister Louise Elizabeth and Teresa and his loving granddaughter Christine Tremarche, predeceased him.

Ray was born in Biddeford, Maine,, attended Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1950. He attended Georgetown University School of Dentistry and graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1954. While attending Georgetown he met his wife Anita. He spent two years on active duty in the Navy during the Korean War and then settled in Belmont, Massachusetts, where he had a very successful dental practice and helped raise their 5 children. While practicing dentistry he served as President of the Massachusetts Dental Society. He and Anita retired early and enjoyed many years together dividing their time between Chatham, Massachusetts and Naples, Florida.

Ray was a devout Catholic and active member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Chatham. He loved to play tennis and bike ride. He had a lifelong goal of becoming a jazz musician, which began when he was a teenager. During WWII as a teenager he played clarinet and saxophone with professional dance bands. After that Ray placed his music career on hold until he retired from dentistry. Upon retiring he started a 10-piece Big Band known as the “Silver Foxes” and a Wednesday “Jam Session” both of which continue to this day. He played the clarinet for nearly 30 years in the Chatham band performing weekly during the summer at the Chatham Band concerts. He was a long time member of the big band “The Dreamers” and played with the Cape Cod Conservatory jazz.

He was an avid catamaran sailor and boat builder. He loved to spend time sailing with family and friends. Ray lived a long and fulfilling life. Now as he joins Anita in heaven, this provides great comfort to all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be briefly held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 9-9:30 a.m. at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham, with a funeral Mass following at Holy Redeemer Church, 57 Highland Ave., Chatham, at 10 a.m., Burial will conclude at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Save the Music Foundation https://www.savethemusic.org/. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com

