Lorraine M. Bouchard 1929 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Lorraine M. Bouchard of Brunswick, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 surrounded by members of her family. While Lorraine had experienced a cognitive decline over the last 10 years of her life, she remained wise and loving, and continued to enjoy her family. Lorraine, born on June 12, 1929 in Topsham, was one of seven children. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947, married James Robert Bouchard in 1949, and was widowed in 1958, at the age of 28. She successfully raised her three children as a devoted single parent. Lorraine worked as at Atlantic Federal Credit Union in Brunswick for 36 years, retiring as Vice President of Operations. She was integral in the growth of the Credit Union over the course of her career. Lorraine was the cornerstone of her immediate and extended family. She regularly hosted family reunions and holiday celebrations, graciously welcoming friends and family to enjoy traditions year after year. One of the family’s favorite celebrations was the Franco-American tradition of Reveillons, a gathering on Christmas Eve with traditional foods. Lorraine was a Member , Executive Officer and International Delegate in the regional chapter of International Training in Communications – ITC Toast Masters International and had a passion for painting. For many years she participated in a weekly painting group and gifted her children with oil paintings of their pets, still lifes and landscapes. She was always up for an adventure and traveled with friends and family to France, England, Alaska, Bermuda, Newfoundland, Canada, Texas, California, and Florida. Lorraine is survived by three children, Sharon Bouchard, James Bouchard and Deborah Jabine; four grandchildren, Amanda Walton, Byron Bouchard, Dena Libner, Lorraine Jabine; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Lorraine’s grandchildren spent many happy hours at her home, playing in the yard, putting on plays, and enjoying her cooking. Lorraine was a constant source of warmth, gentle humor, and kindness for her family and friends, and will be dearly missed. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday Jan. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick. The family is kindly asking that all who attend services for Lorraine please wear a mask regardless of vaccination or booster status for safety precautions. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

