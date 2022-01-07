TALLMADGE, Ohio – Lucille (Brochu) Leclerc, 88, of Tallmadge, Ohio died on Jan. 5, 2022, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Lou was born on May 13, 1933, in Sanford, where she later met and married her life-long friend, partner, and husband of 67 years, Gil Leclerc. Lou and Gil and their young family relocated to Tallmadge, Ohio in 1967 but often returned “back home” to Maine where they vacationed often with extended family at Wells Beach.

Lou’s life-long devotion was her family and her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Ann Leclerc.

She is survived by her husband, Gil; her son, Steven (Cheryl) Leclerc and daughters, Donna Kane, Debra (Michael) Rankine and Lynda (Amanda) Leclerc; as well as grandchildren Ryan (Hayley) Kane, Kristen Kane, Jacquelin (Jeff Hamilton) Rankine, Brian (Lauren) Rankine, Stephanie Leclerc, Dylan Glauer, Zoe Boxill, Elaina Glauer and Mia Boxill; and great-grandchildren, Eli Kane, Logan Kane and Maxwell Kane.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at KentRidge where Lou has resided since August, 2016. Special thanks to Lou’s personal angels at KentRidge, Lisa Moore and Kris Bosley, and the nurses and care partners in Memory Care and the staff from Traditions Health who took such wonderful care of Lou.

A private family celebration Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio where Lou was a long-standing parishioner.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Our Lady of Victory’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ourladyofvictorychurchtallmadge/.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Lou’s most treasured organization:

The Edmundite Missions

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL. 36701-4304

