Norma J. Blaisdell 1943 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Norma J. Blaisdell, daughter of William F. Blaisdell and Eleanor E. Brown Blaisdell. Raised in Phippsburg, attended local schools and graduated Morse High School class of 1961. She was predeceased by her parents; and younger sister, Diane L. Blake. She is survived by her sister, Victoria A. Gear; niece, Lorraine M. Hocking, nephews William A. Gear and Anthony M. Gear; Several great-nieces and nephews; as well as two great-great-nephews, all of whom she loved and adored. She loved her horse, Lightning, and her many dogs. No services and private burial at her request. The family wishes to thank Chans for its services and care. This was written as Norma wished. There was so much more to her than what is written here. If you wish, donations may be made to the Phippsburg Fire & Rescue P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562 or any animal rescue of your choosing

