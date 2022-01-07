Margaret L. Hodgdon 1932 – 2021 WISCASSET – Margaret L. Hodgdon, 89, of Birch Point Road passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Woolwich on Nov. 15, 1932, a daughter of Hollis L. and Ruth H. (Hayward) Leeman Sr. She was one of 11 children. She attended Woolwich schools and Morse High School. On August 27, 1950, she married Ronald S. Hodgdon. She trained racehorses for harness racing. In 1970 she was employed at the Wiscasset High School as a cook retiring in 1990. Margaret was an active 4-H Leader and a Girl Scout Leader for many years, she taught many people to cook and sew and supported her husband’s Boy Scout Troops. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, loved her little dog Jordan and grand dogs, Piper and Griffie, she especially enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald S. Hodgdon on Dec. 12, 2011; her son, Kenneth B. Hodgdon on June 30, 1978, her son in law, Merrill C. Minzy Jr. on Dec. 14, 1997; five brothers, Hollis Jr., William, Roland, Joseph, and Edward and three sisters, Arlene, Evelyn, and Marilyn. She is survived by one daughter, Ruth A. Minzy of Wiscasset; two sisters, Esther Hauck and her husband, John of Woolwich and Mary King and her husband, Bob of Woolwich; her granddaughter, Katie Higgins, and her husband Steve; two great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Mason; her sister-in-law, Diantha Hodgdon; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences can be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

