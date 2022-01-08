TAMPA, Fla. — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Saturday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NESN

Anton Blidh had the other Boston goal, and Taylor Hall picked up two assists. The Bruins have won four of five in January.

Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 homes games.

Pastrnak scored twice in the opening 6:10, giving him three goals in the last three games following a nine-game drought. His first goal from the blue line went off Tampa Bay defenseman Andrej Sustr at 1:11 before the right wing made it 2-0 with a low slot rebound after he kicked a loose puck to his stick.

Ullmark had four saves, including on good chances by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, during an early first period Tampa Bay power play. The Lightning could muster just one shot during a 47-second, 5-on-3 power play midway through the second.

After Marchand had a nifty redirection 26 seconds into the second, Blidh made it 4-0 with 5:06 left in the period. Marchand added a late empty-net goal.

Palat got his fourth goal in his last three games 24 seconds into the third.

Point cut the deficit to 4-2 at 11:20 of the third. He has six goals and 10 points in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined him 14 games.

NUMBERS

It was Pastrnak’s first multi-goal game of the season and 36th overall. … Hall has a five-game points streak (four assists, six points).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Bruins: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy took part in the morning skate but sat out his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. … Left wing Nick Foligno left in the first period because of a lower-body injury. He needed assistance to skate off the ice.

Lightning: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh was a late scratch because of a lower-body injury. … Defenseman Zach Bogosian (lower body) missed his fifth consecutive game but has resumed practicing.

Related Headlines Tuukka Rask could return to Bruins without playing in minors