Maine State Police say a wrong-way driver caused multiple crashes on the Maine Turnpike Saturday evening.

Police began receiving calls reporting a Subaru traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile 22 in Wells at 6 p.m. Saturday. The car made it to the southbound Kennebunk service plaza, where it struck a BMW sedan head-on, according to Maine State Police. The disabled BMW was then hit by another southbound car.

Witnesses told police the Subaru driver attempted a U-turn on the turnpike and became disabled in the service plaza. Police later determined the driver also struck a vehicle on I-95 in Wells.

The driver of the Subaru, 45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia, was charged with operating under the influence (alcohol), violating conditions of release and driving to endanger. Reynolds, who was already on bail for a previous OUI charge, was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Police said minor injuries were reported following the Kennebunk crash but no one needed to be transported to a hospital.

The Arundel, Biddeford and West Kennebunk fire departments assisted state police at the crash scene.

