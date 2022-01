BUXTON – Donald W. Moody, 84, of Buxton, beloved husband of Judy Moody, longtime member of the Bar Mills Community Church, passed away on Jan. 5, 2022.A memorial service will be announced at a later date to be held at the Bar Mills Community Church.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

