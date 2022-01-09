KENNEBUNK – Richard E. Farnsworth, 80, a longtime educator and musician, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford following a period of failing health.

Fuzzy, to all who knew and loved him, was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Manchester, N.H., the son of Richard E. Farnsworth and Ursula Diane Turner Farnsworth Roberts. He is a graduate of Kennebunk High School class of 1960, and University of Maine Orono, class of 1966.

Fuzzy began his career in education teaching with the Sanford schools in 1966, teaching physical education and coaching various sports. In 1977 he joined the Kennebunk schools where he was Cooperative Education Coordinator for 22 years, successfully placing students with local businesses to learn valuable career skills and workplace habits. Concurrently, he served as guidance counselor until his retirement in 2006 after serving 41 years in education. During his career, he was proud to be named Maine Secondary Educator of the Year by Maine Association of Directors of Services for Children with Exceptionalities during the 1990-’91 school year.

Fuzzy always believed in community service, and he exemplified this through his membership in Kennebunk Rotary Club beginning in 1979, serving as president in 1985-’86. He served as a board member of York County Federal Credit Union from 1978 to 2013. He was an active member of Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, serving on many boards, most recently sitting on its SPRC committee.

Undoubtedly, it was through his love of music that Fuzzy may have been most known by so many in southern Maine. With his wife, Helen, and brother, David, in 1968, he formed their band, “Straight Lace”, that has entertained so many generations throughout the area. Sitting at his drums, Fuzzy joyously set a beat that many loved to dance the night away to, until they retired the band in 2015.

He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas A. Farnsworth.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Topping Farnsworth of Kennebunk; son, Dane Farnsworth of Nashville, Tenn.; his brother, David E. Farnsworth and his wife Susan of Arundel. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Carol Farnsworth of LaPlata, Md. and Nancy Downs of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Fuzzy told many friends over the years “I lived my life loudly, I’d like to go out quietly…” with this mantra as a guide, his family will have a private graveside service in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Fuzzy’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to

C S 3 ,

P.O. Box 919

Kennebunk ME 04043

to continue the tradition started by Rotary of supporting children in our community.

﻿

Guest Book