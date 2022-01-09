HAINES CITY, Fla. – Joseph G. Pomerleau, 85 of Haines City, Fla. and formerly of South Portland, died Nov. 26, 2021 in Florida with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 3, 1935 in Augusta, the son of Victor and Bertha (Parent) Pomerleau.

He grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1955. He worked for Casco Bay Lines as a Purser, then moved to Captain before joining the U.S. Army in 1958. He served at Ft. Dix and then Ft. Lewis, Wash. and was honorably discharged in 1964. Jerry married his wife, Jane on Oct. 13, 1962 at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland. He worked at the Portland Transit Co. (Metro) and then South Portland Transit before retiring.

Jerry enjoyed spending time tinkering, building TVs, cars and wood projects, taking his kids on adventures, camping, digging for gold and playing yard games with the neighborhood kids. He had a love for history and anything war-related was his passion.

Jerry and Jane retired to Florida in 2001 where he took up golf, bingo and shuffle board and travel.

Mr. Pomerleau was predeceased by his wife, Jane; his parents; two sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his daughters Janet Pomerleau of Saco, Ellen Pomerleau of Gorham and Marie Pomerleau and Fou Hamilton of Westbrook; his brother, Robert Pomerleau and his wife Geraldine of Gorham; and his grandchildren, Robbie Weisman and Jacob Weisman of Gorham.

Visiting hours and a memorial service will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Saturday Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. (visiting hours), 11 a.m. (memorial service). Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Guest Book