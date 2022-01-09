OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Harold L. Brigham, 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022 at a Portland hospital. He was born in Portland on Sept. 8, 1940, the son of Harold and Marie (Shaw) Brigham.

Harold graduated from South Portland High School in 1958. He married Donna Higgins in 1960 and together they raised their three children in Portland. Harold spent more than 40 years working for Rowe Ford and retired as the Assistant General Manager. He was an avid outdoorsman, was a member of the Forest City Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Harold was predeceased by his parents; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Ginger.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, Donna Brigham; he is survived by his sons James “Jay” Brigham and his wife, Alison, and Eric Brigham and his wife, Vicki, daughter, Bethany Colbert and her husband Stephen; grandchildren Nicholas Brigham and his wife, Kelly, Derrick Brigham, Ashley (Brigham) Buckner and her husband, Dillon, Nicole Dominici and her husband, Steven, Stephanie (Colbert) Neupert and her husband, Erich, Michael Colbert, and James Colbert; great-grandchildren Lucy and Valerie; and his beloved dog, Bondi, who brought him comfort.

Burial at Arlington Cemetery in Windham will be announced at a later date.

To express condolences and to participate in Harold’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Harold’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

